Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lithuania snubs games: Minister will not attend Beijing Winter Olympics

News comes as Beijing suspends consular services in Baltic country

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/26 11:06
Jurgita Šiugždinienė stands at a podium. (Facebook, Jurgita Šiugždinienė photo)

Jurgita Šiugždinienė stands at a podium. (Facebook, Jurgita Šiugždinienė photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania’s Minister for Education, Science and Sport, Jurgita Siugzdiniene, said she will not attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

Siugzdiniene added that, as far as she knows, other Lithuanian officials also have no plans to attend the event, according to a report by Formosa News Network. The news comes several days after the chairperson of Lithuania’s council of foreign affairs, Zygimantas Pavilionis, and 17 other members of Parliament issued a joint statement on a boycott for the event.

Addressed to the country’s president, its government officials, and the Lithuanian Olympic Committee, and its athletes, the statement called for Lithuania to stage a united boycott of the games by refusing to send any official delegation. The congresspeople said authoritarian countries should not hold international sporting events.

Yet reaching a shared position on the issue may require more time since the call for a boycott has stimulated internal debate in the democratic country. The Lithuanian Olympic Committee, for its part, issued a statement on Tuesday (Nov. 23) stating that it does not support the proposed boycott.

It argued it is unfair to ask athletes to give up this opportunity to compete for political reasons. The statement also emphasized the Olympics belong to the whole world, not just the host country.

Bilateral relations between Lithuania and China continue to spiral downwards after the country allowed Taiwan to set up a representative office under its own name in the capital Vilnius earlier this month. On Thursday (Nov. 25), China announced it has suspended consular services in the country.
Lithuania
Winter Olympic Games
boycott
China-Lithuania
Taiwan-Lithuania relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to award scholarships to semiconductor students from Europe
Taiwan to award scholarships to semiconductor students from Europe
2021/11/25 17:00
Former Taiwan VP returns from Europe trip
Former Taiwan VP returns from Europe trip
2021/11/23 09:49
Japanese foreign minister reveals invitation from Chinese counterpart
Japanese foreign minister reveals invitation from Chinese counterpart
2021/11/22 16:43
Taiwan foreign ministry calls China's downgrade of Lithuania relations 'arrogant and petty'
Taiwan foreign ministry calls China's downgrade of Lithuania relations 'arrogant and petty'
2021/11/22 14:57
Lithuania declares right to expand relations with Taiwan after China's diplomatic downgrade
Lithuania declares right to expand relations with Taiwan after China's diplomatic downgrade
2021/11/22 12:25

Updated : 2021-11-26 12:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Shirtless man does 'Exorcist spider walk’ in middle of Taipei road
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration