U.S. congress delegation busy visiting various government ministries

Group will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, visit Taiwan’s Veterans Affairs Council and defense ministry

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/26 10:33
Group photo of the delegation at Kadena Air Base, one of the spots they are visiting during their tour of the Indo-Pacific region. (Twitter,...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. congressional delegation touched down at around 10:10 p.m. at Taipei’s Songshan Airport on Thursday (Nov. 25).

Led by Mark Takano, chairperson of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Veterans Affairs, the delegation has a packed day on Friday (Nov. 26). In the morning they are to visit Taiwan’s Veterans Affairs Council before heading to the Ministry of Defense in the afternoon, according to a CNA report.

The delegation, made up of both Democrats and Republicans, includes representatives Nancy Mace, Sara Jacobs, Colin Allred, and Elissa Slotkin.

The U.S. delegation will sit down with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, and other issues of mutual interest, per a statement issued by the American Institute Taiwan.

The group is the second U.S. congressional delegation to stop in Taiwan this month. The group will stay for two days in all, which will include a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at Taiwan’s Presidential Palace.
