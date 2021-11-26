Alexa
Colina scores 23 to carry Hawaii over Illinois-Chicago 88-80

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 08:01
PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Mate Colina scored 23 points as Hawaii beat Illinois-Chicago 88-80 in the Las Vegas Classic on Thursday.

Colina hit 9 of 12 shots.

Kamaka Hepa had 19 points for Hawaii (3-1). Jerome Desrosiers added 16 points and Junior Madut had 10 points.

Damaria Franklin had 22 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Flames (2-3). Kevin Johnson added 20 points and seven assists. Jalen Warren had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-26 10:09 GMT+08:00

