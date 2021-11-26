Alexa
Presbyterian tops New Orleans 68-66 on buzzer-beater

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 07:04
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Younger scored the game-winner with a putback off a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer as Presbyterian defeated New Orleans 68-66 on Thursday.

Rayshon Harrison had 18 points to lead Presbyterian (4-2), but his 3-point try to break a 66-66 tie clanked nearly straight back through the lane where Younger caught it in midair and sent it back for the win.

Kobe Stewart had 11 points for Presbyterian. Younger finished with three rebounds and four points.

Derek St. Hilaire had 21 points for the Privateers (2-4), including a jump shot and two fre throws in the final 58 seconds to keep New Orleans in ties at 64-64 and 66-66.

Troy Green added 17 points. Simeon Kirkland had 11 points and seven rebounds.

