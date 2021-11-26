Alexa
2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLA planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/26 08:12
Chinese Y-8 ELINT. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ELINT. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Nov. 25), marking the 24th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence airplane both entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLA planes.

PLA aircraft have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Nov. 3. A total of 120 Chinese military aircraft have been monitored in the zone so far in November.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)
2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZFlight path of Chinese planes on Nov. 25. (MND image)
