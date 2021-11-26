2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Nov. 25), marking the 24th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence airplane both entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLA planes.

PLA aircraft have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Nov. 3. A total of 120 Chinese military aircraft have been monitored in the zone so far in November.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.