Lamb out, Smith back for Cowboys vs Raiders on Thanksgiving

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 04:28
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward, right, intercepts a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the first ha...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is out against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving with a concussion, and left tackle Tyron Smith is returning after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Lamb practiced the day before Thursday's game in an effort to get cleared to play, but the clearance didn't come. The second-year player sustained the concussion just before halftime in Sunday's 19-9 loss to Kansas City.

The absence of Lamb leaves the Cowboys without their top two receivers. Amari Cooper is missing his second consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19. Cooper isn't vaccinated, and the short week after the loss to the Chiefs cost him the second game because of the NFL's protocols.

Smith hurt the ankle in a victory over Minnesota on Oct. 31, and the Cowboys lost twice without him in the two worst offensive performances of the season for Dallas.

Las Vegas left guard John Simpson is active after being listed as questionable with an oblique injury, and running back Jalen Richard (ribs) was cleared for a full practice the day before the game. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and cornerback Keisean Nixon had already been ruled out.

Running back Peyton Barber, tackle Jackson Barton and defensive linemen Malcolm Koonce and Kendal Vickers are the other inactives for the Raiders.

Dallas' other inactives are quarterback Will Grier and offensive lineman Matt Farniok.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-26 06:24 GMT+08:00

