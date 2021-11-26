Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dayton makes 11 3s, beats Miami 76-60

By Associated Press
2021/11/26 03:39
Dayton makes 11 3s, beats Miami 76-60

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Daron Holmes II scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half, Elijah Weaver scored all 14 of his points in the second half and Dayton beat Miami 76-60 on Thursday at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Weaver finished 4 of 5 from distance as the Flyers hit 11 of 19. Malachi Smith, another freshman, scored 14 points with seven assists and Mustapha Amzil added three 3-pointers and 11 points for Dayton (2-3).

Dayton led 36-25 at halftime. Miami scored the opening six points of the second half, but Smith and Weaver combined to score the next 10 points, with two 3-pointers from Weaver, and Dayton led by double figures the rest of the way. The Flyers finished the game making five of their last seven shots from the field.

It was Anthony Grant’s 80th career win at Dayton.

Isaiah Wong was the lone player in double figures for Miami (3-2) with 10 points. The Hurricanes were held to 38.3% shooting, including 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

Dayton’s defense held Miami to just 13 points in the first 10 minutes on 29% shooting.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-26 05:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Cargo ships disappearing from tracking systems after entering Chinese waters
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling