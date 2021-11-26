Alexa
Taiwan foreign ministry welcomes 2nd US congressional delegation this month

Group will discuss bilateral relations, regional security with Taiwan government officials

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/26 02:17
U.S. congressional delegation arrives at Taipei's Songshan Airport Thursday night.

U.S. congressional delegation arrives at Taipei's Songshan Airport Thursday night. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (Nov. 25) welcomed a second U.S. congressional delegation this month.

The 17-member group, which arrived at Taipei’s Songshan Airport Thursday night, includes U.S. Representatives Mark Takano, Elissa Slotkin, Colin Allred, Sara Jacobs, and May Nancy Mace. The representatives will only stay until Friday and will have “in-depth exchanges” with senior Taiwanese government officials on multiple issues such as Taiwan-U.S. relations and regional security, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

MOFA pointed out that the delegation comprises both Democrat and Republican representatives — most of whom have supported pro-Taiwan bills and urged the inclusion of Taiwan in international organizations.

Takano and Allred were invited to participate in the "#LetTaiwanHelp" social media campaign to support Taiwan's inclusion in the World Health Assembly. Additionally, Allredd, Jacob, and Mace previously introduced a bill calling for observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, per the press release.

MOFA expressed sincere gratitude to the visiting representatives for their support and said it believes this visit will help further deepen the friendship between Taiwan and the U.S.

On Nov. 9, a delegation of six U.S. members of Congress arrived in Taiwan on a brief visit where they met with top Taiwanese government and military officials and dropped by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co headquarters.

Five out of the six members were identified as Senators John Cornyn, Tommy Tuberville, Mike Crapo, Mike Lee, and Representative Jake Ellzey.
Taiwan
U.S. House of Representatives
MOFA
Taiwan-U.S. relations

