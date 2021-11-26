Russian lawmaker stripped of immunity over elk's killing

FILE - Russian lawmaker Valery Rashkin, left, listens to Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov during a session prior to vote on a third rea... FILE - Russian lawmaker Valery Rashkin, left, listens to Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov during a session prior to vote on a third reading of constitutional amendments at the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A parliamentary commission recommended on Monday Nov. 22, 2021, to strip a member of the lower house of Russian parliament from his immunity as he faces charges over the illegal killing of an elk. Valery Rashkin, 66, first denied the charges but then reversed course and confessed to killing the elk without a hunting license. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia's parliament on Thursday stripped a lawmaker who is critical of the Kremlin of his immunity, allowing prosecutors to press charges against him over the allegedly illegal killing of an elk during a hunting trip.

Valery Rashkin, 66, first denied the accusations but later reversed course and admitted the killing. He insisted, however, that he was unaware that he was breaking the law and described the case against him as politically driven.

The State Duma voted 341-55 to strip Rashkin of his immunity. Rashkin, who will retain his parliament seat pending the probe, may face a fine or a prison term of up to five years if convicted.

Some Russian media alleged that Rashkin, a member of the Communist Party, faced the charges due to his frequent criticism of the Kremlin and his support for jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the most high-profile critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In September, Rashkin was among a few Communist Party members who vociferously protested alleged fraud in online voting in Moscow during Russia’s parliamentary and local elections.

Speaking to lawmakers Thursday, Rashkin charged that the case against him was politically motivated, claiming that the real reason behind his prosecution was his “fight for honest elections that vexed the authorities.”

Russia's Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov denied any political motivation behind the case.

The Communist Party is nominally in opposition to the Kremlin, but it votes in line with its wishes on key policy issues. Some observers alleged that Communist Party chief Gennady Zyuganov could have quietly backed the charges against Rashkin, whom he sees as a destabilizing figure.