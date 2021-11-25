NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 19 14 2 3 31 73 48 11-0-0 3-2-3 3-0-2 Carolina 18 14 3 1 29 58 36 6-1-0 8-2-1 2-1-0 Washington 20 12 3 5 29 70 47 6-1-3 6-2-2 4-1-0 Toronto 21 14 6 1 29 57 47 9-3-1 5-3-0 6-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 19 12 4 3 27 55 52 5-1-1 7-3-2 4-1-0 Tampa Bay 18 11 4 3 25 59 52 6-3-2 5-1-1 3-2-1 Columbus 17 11 6 0 22 60 51 7-3-0 4-3-0 2-4-0 Pittsburgh 19 9 6 4 22 58 53 5-4-2 4-2-2 1-2-0 Detroit 21 9 9 3 21 58 69 6-2-2 3-7-1 2-4-2 Boston 16 10 6 0 20 51 44 6-2-0 4-4-0 6-2-0 New Jersey 17 8 5 4 20 50 52 5-3-2 3-2-2 2-1-2 Philadelphia 18 8 6 4 20 44 50 4-3-2 4-3-2 2-0-1 Buffalo 19 7 10 2 16 54 66 5-5-1 2-5-1 2-3-1 N.Y. Islanders 16 5 9 2 12 32 51 0-3-0 5-6-2 0-3-1 Montreal 21 5 14 2 12 47 76 4-6-1 1-8-1 2-3-1 Ottawa 17 4 12 1 9 44 65 3-7-0 1-5-1 1-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 20 12 3 5 29 68 38 3-1-3 9-2-2 0-2-1 Edmonton 19 14 5 0 28 74 57 8-1-0 6-4-0 6-0-0 Minnesota 19 12 6 1 25 67 61 5-2-0 7-4-1 3-2-0 Vegas 20 12 8 0 24 64 61 7-4-0 5-4-0 4-2-0 Anaheim 20 10 7 3 23 65 56 7-3-1 3-4-2 4-1-1 St. Louis 19 10 7 2 22 63 53 5-3-1 5-4-1 4-3-1 Winnipeg 19 9 6 4 22 55 51 7-2-1 2-4-3 3-0-2 Colorado 16 10 5 1 21 66 51 6-2-1 4-3-0 3-1-0 San Jose 19 10 8 1 21 52 54 5-3-1 5-5-0 1-0-0 Nashville 19 10 8 1 21 52 55 5-4-0 5-4-1 4-1-1 Los Angeles 19 8 8 3 19 49 52 5-5-1 3-3-2 1-0-0 Dallas 17 8 7 2 18 47 52 5-2-1 3-5-1 1-2-1 Chicago 19 6 11 2 14 42 63 4-4-1 2-7-1 2-3-0 Vancouver 20 6 12 2 14 47 66 3-6-1 3-6-1 1-3-2 Seattle 19 6 12 1 13 54 69 5-6-0 1-6-1 0-5-0 Arizona 20 4 14 2 10 37 74 2-5-1 2-9-1 1-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 5, Buffalo 1

Columbus 3, Winnipeg 0

Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 1

Florida 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Washington 6, Montreal 3

Detroit 4, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Vegas 5, Nashville 2

Colorado 5, Anaheim 2

Seattle 2, Carolina 1

Toronto 6, Los Angeles 2

Edmonton 5, Arizona 3

San Jose 6, Ottawa 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.