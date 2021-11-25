Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 17 13 2 2 0 28 60 41
Hartford 16 11 3 2 0 24 54 38
Hershey 16 8 5 2 1 19 45 51
Charlotte 17 8 7 2 0 18 54 51
WB/Scranton 17 8 7 0 2 18 38 51
Providence 15 6 5 3 1 16 38 43
Bridgeport 18 5 10 1 2 13 44 60
Lehigh Valley 16 3 8 4 1 11 39 52
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 14 13 1 0 0 26 56 28
Cleveland 15 8 3 1 3 20 45 45
Toronto 14 8 4 1 1 18 47 46
Rochester 15 9 6 0 0 18 58 53
Laval 15 7 7 1 0 15 51 51
Belleville 15 7 8 0 0 14 43 48
Syracuse 15 5 7 2 1 13 40 49
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 16 9 6 1 0 19 51 43
Chicago 14 8 4 1 1 18 43 38
Iowa 13 8 4 1 0 17 47 33
Grand Rapids 15 7 5 2 1 17 45 47
Texas 14 6 6 1 1 14 43 43
Rockford 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 45
Milwaukee 15 4 10 1 0 9 41 58
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 14 11 2 0 1 23 59 41
Stockton 13 10 1 2 0 22 46 31
Henderson 14 7 5 1 1 16 40 41
Bakersfield 13 6 5 1 1 14 38 41
Colorado 15 6 7 0 2 14 46 51
San Diego 13 6 6 1 0 13 39 42
Abbotsford 11 4 4 2 1 11 31 30
Tucson 12 5 6 1 0 11 31 40
San Jose 13 5 7 1 0 11 36 51

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 1

Belleville 3, Syracuse 2

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 3

Hershey 4, Providence 3

Rochester 4, Utica 2

Grand Rapids 6, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 5, San Jose 1

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-26 01:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Japanese media: Chinese ships simulated landing east of Taiwan in mid-November
Japanese media: Chinese ships simulated landing east of Taiwan in mid-November