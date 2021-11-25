Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177
Buffalo 6 4 0 .600 295 176
Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269
N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245
Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271
Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230
Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216
Pittsburgh 5 4 1 .550 214 226
Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250
L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 .600 260 265
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183
Las Vegas 5 5 0 .500 223 262
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 3 0 .700 293 214
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 189 246
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 309 222
New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 251 218
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214
Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 163 240
Detroit 0 9 1 .050 160 273
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227
San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222
Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

