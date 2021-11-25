Alexa
NFL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177 2-4-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 2-3-0 2-1-0
Buffalo 6 4 0 .600 295 176 3-2-0 3-2-0 5-4-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269 2-3-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 0-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320 2-3-0 0-5-0 2-6-0 0-2-0 0-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254 4-2-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245 3-3-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271 1-3-0 1-5-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262 2-4-0 0-4-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 0-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230 4-1-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 3-0-0 0-1-0
Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216 2-2-0 4-2-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Pittsburgh 5 4 1 .550 214 226 3-2-1 2-2-0 3-3-0 2-1-1 1-1-0
Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251 4-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 3-1-0 1-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 4-2-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 5-0-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 .600 260 265 3-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183 2-3-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 3-1-0 0-1-0
Las Vegas 5 5 0 .500 223 262 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 7 3 0 .700 293 214 4-1-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 5-1-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260 1-4-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 0-1-0
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267 2-3-0 2-3-0 0-4-0 4-2-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 189 246 2-3-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 2-5-0 0-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 309 222 5-0-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 5-3-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 251 218 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 4-4-0 1-2-0
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220 2-4-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 3-5-0 2-0-0
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288 1-4-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 2-5-0 1-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214 4-0-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 6-2-0 2-1-0
Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242 3-2-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 2-0-0
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 163 240 2-3-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 1-4-0 1-1-0
Detroit 0 9 1 .050 160 273 0-4-0 0-5-1 0-3-1 0-6-0 0-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 3-2-0 6-0-0 4-0-0 5-2-0 4-0-0
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227 3-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 5-2-0 1-2-0
San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222 1-4-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 4-4-0 1-3-0
Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209 1-4-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 1-5-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.