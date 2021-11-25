All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|19
|14
|2
|3
|31
|73
|48
|11-0-0
|3-2-3
|3-0-2
|Toronto
|21
|14
|6
|1
|29
|57
|47
|9-3-1
|5-3-0
|6-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|18
|11
|4
|3
|25
|59
|52
|6-3-2
|5-1-1
|3-2-1
|Detroit
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|58
|69
|6-2-2
|3-7-1
|2-4-2
|Boston
|16
|10
|6
|0
|20
|51
|44
|6-2-0
|4-4-0
|6-2-0
|Buffalo
|19
|7
|10
|2
|16
|54
|66
|5-5-1
|2-5-1
|2-3-1
|Montreal
|21
|5
|14
|2
|12
|47
|76
|4-6-1
|1-8-1
|2-3-1
|Ottawa
|17
|4
|12
|1
|9
|44
|65
|3-7-0
|1-5-1
|1-3-0
|Carolina
|18
|14
|3
|1
|29
|58
|36
|6-1-0
|8-2-1
|2-1-0
|Washington
|20
|12
|3
|5
|29
|70
|47
|6-1-3
|6-2-2
|4-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|12
|4
|3
|27
|55
|52
|5-1-1
|7-3-2
|4-1-0
|Columbus
|17
|11
|6
|0
|22
|60
|51
|7-3-0
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|58
|53
|5-4-2
|4-2-2
|1-2-0
|New Jersey
|17
|8
|5
|4
|20
|50
|52
|5-3-2
|3-2-2
|2-1-2
|Philadelphia
|18
|8
|6
|4
|20
|44
|50
|4-3-2
|4-3-2
|2-0-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|5
|9
|2
|12
|32
|51
|0-3-0
|5-6-2
|0-3-1
|Minnesota
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|67
|61
|5-2-0
|7-4-1
|3-2-0
|St. Louis
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|63
|53
|5-3-1
|5-4-1
|4-3-1
|Winnipeg
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|55
|51
|7-2-1
|2-4-3
|3-0-2
|Colorado
|16
|10
|5
|1
|21
|66
|51
|6-2-1
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|Nashville
|19
|10
|8
|1
|21
|52
|55
|5-4-0
|5-4-1
|4-1-1
|Dallas
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|47
|52
|5-2-1
|3-5-1
|1-2-1
|Chicago
|19
|6
|11
|2
|14
|42
|63
|4-4-1
|2-7-1
|2-3-0
|Arizona
|20
|4
|14
|2
|10
|37
|74
|2-5-1
|2-9-1
|1-4-0
|Calgary
|20
|12
|3
|5
|29
|68
|38
|3-1-3
|9-2-2
|0-2-1
|Edmonton
|19
|14
|5
|0
|28
|74
|57
|8-1-0
|6-4-0
|6-0-0
|Vegas
|20
|12
|8
|0
|24
|64
|61
|7-4-0
|5-4-0
|4-2-0
|Anaheim
|20
|10
|7
|3
|23
|65
|56
|7-3-1
|3-4-2
|4-1-1
|San Jose
|19
|10
|8
|1
|21
|52
|54
|5-3-1
|5-5-0
|1-0-0
|Los Angeles
|19
|8
|8
|3
|19
|49
|52
|5-5-1
|3-3-2
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|20
|6
|12
|2
|14
|47
|66
|3-6-1
|3-6-1
|1-3-2
|Seattle
|19
|6
|12
|1
|13
|54
|69
|5-6-0
|1-6-1
|0-5-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Boston 5, Buffalo 1
Columbus 3, Winnipeg 0
Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 1
Florida 2, Philadelphia 1, OT
Washington 6, Montreal 3
Detroit 4, St. Louis 2
Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Vegas 5, Nashville 2
Colorado 5, Anaheim 2
Seattle 2, Carolina 1
Toronto 6, Los Angeles 2
Edmonton 5, Arizona 3
San Jose 6, Ottawa 3
No games scheduled
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.