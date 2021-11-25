PolyU launches its 85th Anniversary celebration, pledging to help Hong Kong shine as an international innovation and technology hub

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 November 2021 - The celebration of the 85th Anniversary of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) commenced today with a kick-off ceremony held at the Jockey Club Auditorium.





The launch ceremony was officiated by Mrs Carrie LAM CHENG Yuet-ngor, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Mr LIU Guangyuan, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong SAR; Professor TAN Tieniu, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR; Professor JIANG Jianxiang, Director-General of the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office; Mr Kevin YEUNG, Secretary for Education; Mr Carlson TONG, Chairman of the University Grants Committee; Dr LAM Tai-fai, Council Chairman of PolyU; Professor Jin-Guang TENG, President of PolyU and other University management.

Under the theme of "We Are PolyU * Together We Excel", more than 600 distinguished guests, alumni, staff and students attended the occasion, which shared the accomplishments the University had made over the years and paid tribute to its supporters.

The 85th Anniversary milestone also represents a time when PolyU is embarking on a new journey aiming to strengthen its position as a leading university with world-class education and research, help Hong Kong shine as a leading innovation and technology hub, and further contribute to a better and more prosperous future for the Nation and the world.

Among the new initiatives in the years to come, the recently established PolyU Academy for Interdisciplinary Research (PAIR) will spearhead the University's interdisciplinary research efforts in cutting-edge areas such as artificial intelligence, carbon neutrality, deep space exploration, smart cities, and smart energy.

PolyU will also launch new education programmes in emerging technologies to meet the needs of society for interdisciplinary talents, while continuing to work together with the Government, the University Grants Committee and other key partners to nurture the next generation of socially responsible leaders.

The University will further promote and support entrepreneurship through education, seed funding programmes and the "GBA PolyVentures 2025" initiative in partnership with industries and investors to help translate PolyU's research outcomes into real-world impact.

At Thursday's ceremony, PolyU's Orchestra and Choir performed the 85th Anniversary theme song, while current students from around the world performed a joint parade. The ceremony will be followed by a series of distinguished lectures, international conferences, concerts, art and cultural events, and alumni homecoming activities throughout the next twelve months.

Other highlights of the celebration in the coming months include the publication of a book on PolyU's history edited by Professor Chu Hung-lam, Chair Professor of Chinese Culture of PolyU; the opening of a University history museum; the enhancement of the southern entrance at Core A as the University's main entrance; and the hosting of an innovation and technology day. An anniversary gala dinner next November will wrap up the celebration on a high note.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mrs Carrie LAM CHENG Yuet-ngor, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said that PolyU has become a global powerhouse in university education and continues to attract gifted innovation and technology academics from around the world.

Mrs Lam added she fully supported the University's initiatives to nurture innovation and technology talents and help young entrepreneurs to thrive in the GBA. Regarding PolyU's plan to establish a new campus in Foshan, Guangdong, she said, "The new campus will, I am confident, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in Hong Kong and throughout the Greater Bay Area... I stand ready to offer my support and assistance to PolyU."

Mr Carlson TONG, Chairman of the University Grants Committee, noted that PolyU had delivered a wide array of research outputs with tremendous positive impact on society. The latest Research Assessment Exercise rated 70 percent of PolyU's research as "world-leading" or "internationally excellent". "We were all thrilled and proud of how the Surface Sampling and Packing System developed by PolyU played a vital part in the Nation's first lunar sample return mission. This is indeed one of the best testimonies of your leading status in applied research," Tong said.

Both were joined by Mr LIU Guangyuan, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong SAR; Professor TAN Tieniu, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR; Professor JIANG Jianxiang, Director-General of the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office; Mr Kevin YEUNG, Secretary for Education; Dr LAM Tai-fai, Council Chairman of PolyU; Professor Jin-Guang TENG, President of PolyU and other University management at the launch ceremony of the year-long celebration.

Dr Lam said that PolyU had nurtured more than 400,000 alumni, empowering the development of Hong Kong. He said, "PolyU will continue to work together with the Government and support Hong Kong's integration into the Nation's development, develop Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology hub, and make greater contributions to Hong Kong, the GBA and the Nation."

Professor Teng said that PolyU is devoted to enhancing the long-term competitiveness of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area at the international level. He also said, "Over the years, I have proudly witnessed the development of the institution into a global top 100 university. The rich legacy of the University and its continued success is the outcome of the hard work, passion and perseverance of the PolyU community over the past years and decades."





#PolyU