Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 25, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;26;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;14;81%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;Sunny and nice;30;23;NNW;12;65%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;An afternoon shower;17;8;Nice with some sun;19;7;E;3;67%;11%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;16;14;Cloudy;15;13;WSW;11;56%;44%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;9;4;Periods of rain;6;3;SSW;25;87%;98%;0

Anchorage, United States;Flurries, very cold;-11;-16;Very cold;-15;-20;NNE;10;69%;9%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;12;5;Low clouds;13;2;E;11;51%;29%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of ice;-9;-19;Clouds and sun, cold;-9;-12;SW;17;71%;31%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;34;22;Sunny and less humid;32;19;SE;17;53%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;14;8;Periods of rain;18;14;WSW;14;87%;96%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;21;14;Showers around;23;15;SW;9;66%;67%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;22;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;NW;10;45%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;ESE;6;79%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;26;19;Mostly cloudy;25;19;NE;13;72%;37%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;33;24;Turning cloudy;32;24;NE;9;55%;19%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;13;6;Mostly sunny;13;6;NW;17;73%;14%;2

Beijing, China;Mild with some sun;13;-2;Partly sunny, mild;12;-3;SSW;11;39%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable clouds;13;6;A couple of showers;10;7;SE;17;81%;100%;1

Berlin, Germany;Variable clouds;5;3;Periods of sun;5;0;S;9;75%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;17;9;A touch of rain;17;8;ESE;8;79%;85%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;WNW;13;44%;21%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;5;1;P.M. snow showers;3;-1;WNW;11;94%;96%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;7;2;A little p.m. rain;5;2;WSW;20;82%;94%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog to sun;11;-2;Showers around;14;2;SW;10;74%;84%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;7;2;Rain;6;1;WNW;9;81%;98%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;24;14;Sunny and warmer;28;16;E;14;63%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;30;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;19;NNE;9;52%;66%;3

Busan, South Korea;Abundant sunshine;17;4;Plenty of sun;13;0;NW;11;41%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Sunny and delightful;26;17;ENE;10;48%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;29;18;Turning cloudy;25;16;N;16;55%;96%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;27;19;A few showers;27;18;E;5;71%;90%;4

Chennai, India;A heavy thunderstorm;31;25;A couple of t-storms;28;25;NNE;17;86%;100%;2

Chicago, United States;Breezy and cooler;6;-5;Cold;1;0;S;10;40%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;NNE;9;84%;80%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;7;2;A shower in the p.m.;5;2;SSE;12;74%;93%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;31;25;Humid;31;25;NNW;13;78%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Windy and cooler;14;2;Clouds and sun, cool;14;6;SSW;7;37%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this afternoon;35;24;Showers around;35;23;SE;21;57%;65%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;26;14;Hazy sun;26;14;ENE;3;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;14;3;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;SW;9;21%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;29;16;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;N;8;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;35;24;A morning shower;32;25;SSE;8;67%;63%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;6;3;A couple of showers;7;1;NW;41;77%;95%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;18;8;Cloudy;16;4;NW;9;38%;42%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;16;10;A couple of showers;15;10;WNW;16;65%;84%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;Sunny and beautiful;25;17;NE;8;56%;10%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;14;Mostly cloudy;21;13;ENE;12;69%;39%;10

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;26;19;A shower in places;26;20;NE;12;63%;80%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A touch of rain;6;-2;A bit of snow;-1;-7;NNE;15;88%;49%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNW;9;66%;80%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;27;16;Sunshine and nice;27;17;ENE;9;50%;6%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;Mostly sunny;29;21;ENE;17;52%;5%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;31;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;ENE;9;47%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;24;9;Hazy sun;23;10;NE;6;49%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;12;4;Increasing clouds;14;13;SW;9;83%;85%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;A t-storm or two;33;24;NNW;12;73%;93%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;32;25;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;N;15;55%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy and cooler;19;11;A shower and t-storm;22;12;NNE;16;63%;95%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;18;2;Clouds and sun, mild;19;3;N;6;24%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;33;17;Hazy sun;32;17;NNW;6;37%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and clouds;19;10;Showers around;18;10;ENE;6;71%;68%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;N;21;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;6;1;Low clouds;7;5;SSE;16;66%;87%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;31;24;A shower in spots;31;23;N;9;58%;80%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;30;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;WSW;8;68%;91%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;29;20;Hazy sun;30;19;N;8;62%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;33;25;Showers around;31;25;NW;7;79%;90%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;16;5;A.M. showers, cloudy;12;4;E;14;70%;94%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;31;24;SSW;9;77%;30%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy;20;17;Low clouds;20;18;SSE;13;77%;44%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;12;7;Partly sunny;15;10;NNW;14;66%;15%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;7;1;A little rain;8;2;WNW;20;82%;89%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;26;11;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;NE;8;15%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;25;Sun and clouds, nice;30;25;SSW;11;71%;39%;7

Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;11;2;Considerable clouds;11;4;NW;7;61%;19%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;29;27;High clouds;30;27;WNW;12;72%;81%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NNE;7;82%;97%;2

Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;30;26;A couple of showers;33;26;ESE;7;59%;88%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with rain;18;13;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SE;23;66%;26%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;20;9;More sun than clouds;20;7;NNE;8;53%;9%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or two;24;20;A morning shower;25;19;NW;10;59%;57%;4

Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;4;0;Low clouds;2;0;ESE;14;85%;78%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;E;15;64%;97%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;Nice with sunshine;24;16;ESE;21;69%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;4;1;Rain to snow;2;-4;WNW;5;87%;100%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;-1;Cloudy and breezy;2;1;SW;23;86%;70%;0

Mumbai, India;Clearing;35;27;Hazy sun;34;26;NNE;11;50%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;29;16;A stray t-shower;26;16;NNE;16;62%;80%;11

New York, United States;More clouds than sun;13;6;A little a.m. rain;8;-1;WNW;33;63%;73%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Morning showers;21;10;Lots of sun, nice;22;11;SE;7;72%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-5;-17;Cloudy and colder;-13;-16;SSW;14;88%;74%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;16;10;Mostly sunny;16;7;W;12;44%;6%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;2;-6;Partly sunny;-1;-5;NE;7;76%;38%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;4;0;Windy with snow;1;-8;WNW;31;86%;96%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;17;71%;91%;10

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;29;24;A couple of t-storms;28;24;NW;12;88%;98%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;ENE;9;85%;94%;8

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;7;2;Showers around;7;1;W;16;61%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Very warm;32;20;Sunny and very warm;32;22;SE;18;34%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;Partly sunny;31;26;N;14;65%;42%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NW;18;77%;80%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;33;19;Some sun, a shower;32;19;SE;9;59%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Cloudy and chilly;2;-2;SW;4;81%;66%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;7;-6;Plenty of sun;6;-9;NNW;10;40%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;12;Periods of rain;19;11;ESE;12;77%;99%;4

Rabat, Morocco;A couple of showers;18;10;A little p.m. rain;15;8;N;10;88%;86%;2

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;A morning shower;31;26;E;15;67%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;6;-2;Turning cloudy;-1;-1;SE;12;52%;41%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;7;2;Cloudy with a shower;4;1;S;10;91%;92%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;19;Showers around;32;22;NNE;10;67%;99%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;28;17;Plenty of sun;30;17;SSE;11;23%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain and a t-storm;14;9;Times of rain;14;9;SW;8;84%;100%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little a.m. snow;6;2;A little wintry mix;3;-6;WNW;15;83%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;18;9;Partly sunny;17;9;NW;10;55%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;27;17;A couple of t-storms;28;17;ENE;13;66%;90%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;27;24;A thunderstorm;28;24;ENE;14;78%;85%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;17;N;11;82%;58%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;ENE;9;37%;12%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;31;14;Breezy in the p.m.;26;12;SW;15;41%;29%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;29;22;A shower in places;30;22;N;16;69%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers;11;3;Partly sunny;13;6;NNW;9;67%;15%;2

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;9;8;A morning shower;12;8;SE;6;85%;63%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler this morning;10;-5;Plenty of sunshine;8;-6;NW;8;46%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;16;10;NE;10;61%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the a.m.;33;25;Showers around;31;25;NW;11;76%;98%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds and fog;8;-1;Rain and drizzle;5;1;SSW;11;82%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;Periods of sun;29;24;ENE;4;64%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;7;-5;A bit of snow;-1;-3;ESE;7;76%;50%;1

Sydney, Australia;Couple of t-storms;25;18;Cooler with showers;19;16;S;32;87%;100%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;22;20;Cloudy;22;20;E;17;76%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;7;1;A little snow;1;-2;E;15;78%;49%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy, mild;18;4;Cooler;8;0;NNE;11;80%;25%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;9;3;Rain and drizzle;5;1;NNW;5;88%;74%;1

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;15;7;Mostly sunny;15;7;SSW;8;38%;30%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;24;15;Sunshine and nice;22;15;ENE;9;68%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;More clouds than sun;19;11;Cooler with rain;17;11;SSW;11;65%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;NNE;12;56%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;Occasional rain;8;0;Windy and colder;1;-4;WNW;34;63%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;24;14;Mostly cloudy;21;15;SSW;16;50%;4%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;19;10;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;16;56%;6%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-4;-17;Partly sunny;-2;-20;E;10;69%;0%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;8;7;Inc. clouds;10;6;ENE;5;68%;66%;2

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;6;-1;Bit of rain, snow;1;0;WNW;10;92%;88%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;ESE;7;45%;12%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in spots;4;0;Cloudy;2;-1;SE;16;83%;78%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;5;0;A shower in the p.m.;4;0;NE;10;86%;83%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;19;15;Very windy;20;16;NW;51;66%;22%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. shower;32;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;NNE;7;66%;25%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;10;3;A little p.m. rain;9;4;NE;3;71%;69%;1

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-11-25 21:57 GMT+08:00

