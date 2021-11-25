Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Unexploded torpedo washes up on shores of Taiwan’s Penghu

Torpedo presumed to be remnant of an earlier era

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/25 20:40
(Penghu Defense Command photo)

(Penghu Defense Command photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bomb disposal team from the Army on Friday (Nov. 26) will detonate an unexploded torpedo recently found washed up on the shore of Penghu’s Huxi Township, CNA reported.

The Penghu Defense Command said on Thursday that the Coast Guard recently found the torpedo on a beach. A bomb disposal team from the command has cordoned off the area surrounding the bomb, and the team will detonate it between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday, the command added.

According to the command, the torpedo, which has a diameter of 70 centimeters, has been seriously rusted, and the batch and part numbers are unrecognizable. The torpedo is similar to one found on an island in Penghu's Wang'an Township last Septmber.

It is not a standard combat weapon of the armed forces and is presumed to be of an earlier era.

Unexploded torpedo washes up on shores of Taiwan’s Penghu
(Penghu Defense Command photo)
Huxi Township
suspected unexploded torpedo
Penghu Defense Command
bomb disposal team
Penghu

RELATED ARTICLES

Butterfly released in Japan flies 2,277 km to Taiwan's Penghu
Butterfly released in Japan flies 2,277 km to Taiwan's Penghu
2021/11/16 15:15
Taiwan’s Penghu banks on fireworks festival to bring back tourists next year
Taiwan’s Penghu banks on fireworks festival to bring back tourists next year
2021/10/27 21:00
Travelers flying to Taiwan's outer islands no longer need PCR testing
Travelers flying to Taiwan's outer islands no longer need PCR testing
2021/10/20 16:25
Mysterious Penghu caterpillar rash spreads to southern Taiwan
Mysterious Penghu caterpillar rash spreads to southern Taiwan
2021/10/07 16:46
Abandoned school-turned campsite in Taiwan's Penghu opens for test run
Abandoned school-turned campsite in Taiwan's Penghu opens for test run
2021/10/06 15:42