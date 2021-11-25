Unexploded torpedo washes up on shores of Taiwan’s Penghu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bomb disposal team from the Army on Friday (Nov. 26) will detonate an unexploded torpedo recently found washed up on the shore of Penghu’s Huxi Township, CNA reported.

The Penghu Defense Command said on Thursday that the Coast Guard recently found the torpedo on a beach. A bomb disposal team from the command has cordoned off the area surrounding the bomb, and the team will detonate it between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday, the command added.

According to the command, the torpedo, which has a diameter of 70 centimeters, has been seriously rusted, and the batch and part numbers are unrecognizable. The torpedo is similar to one found on an island in Penghu's Wang'an Township last Septmber.

It is not a standard combat weapon of the armed forces and is presumed to be of an earlier era.



(Penghu Defense Command photo)