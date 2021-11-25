Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 17:00
A bookshop owner repairs a book in Herat, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Afghan women wait to receive cash at a money distribution point organized by the World Food Program, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. M...
Burka-wearing Afghan women walk past a clothing shop, in Herat, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Street vendors run with their carts in Chaman-e-Hozori park, Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 19 , 2021. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris)
Dwellers collect their belongings in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, following a fire that gutted hut homes. Scores of huts were burnt to ...
Palestinian women mourn around the body of Isra Khazimia who was killed by Israeli fire after allegedly trying to stab an officer in Jerusalem's Old C...
Palestinians mourn around the body of Isra Khazimia who was killed by Israeli fire after allegedly trying to stab an officer in Jerusalem's Old City i...
Mourners carry the body of Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, during his funeral the day after he was killed when a Palestinian m...
A mother takes care of her son who is suffering from dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease, in a hospital, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 22, 202...
Israeli child Rafael Peled, 8, looks through a VR virtual reality goggles as he receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from medical staff at the ...
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla visit the pyramids of Giza, on the edge of Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. The visit is part of ...
An environmental activist dressed in waste mostly from plastic in a rally called Fashion Revolution, to raise climate awareness, in Tel Aviv, Friday, ...
Mourners bury the bodies of Houthi rebel fighters who were killed in recent fighting with forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, dur...
A young boy celebrates as he plays cricket with his friends in Chaman-e-Hozori park, Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 19 , 2021. (AP Photo/ Petros Gia...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Nov. 18-24, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, including daily life in Afghanistan. Israel returned the bodies of two Palestinians after withholding them under its controversial policy of holding the remains of Palestinians killed while reportedly carrying out attacks. A South African immigrant to Israel was laid to rest after a Palestinian man opened fire in Jerusalem’s Old City. Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla visited the Giza Pyramids in their first tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

