First batch of M109A6 Paladins expected to arrive in Taiwan by 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A military official pointed out on (Nov. 25) that the first batch of eight M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers is expected to be delivered to Taiwan by 2023.

The official said that the Taiwan Army’s purchase of the Paladins cost a total of NT$17.39 billion (US$625 million) but has been allotted between 2020 to 2026. The official offer letter of purchase has not yet been signed, according to the Liberty Times.

The Army plans to send a team of 30 senior officers to the United States in 2022 to learn how to operate the Paladins as well as the new weapons and equipment to maximize the howitzers’ effectiveness, the military official said.

The Biden administration approved the potential sale of 40 Paladins in August, along with 20 M992A2 Field Artillery Ammunition Support Vehicles, 1,698 multi-option Precision Guidance Kits, and other related equipment and logistical support, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.