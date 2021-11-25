Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Route marks erected along Taiwan's Mt. Baigu trail after series of disappearances and deaths

Five incidents since 2019 lead forest district office to improve safety measures

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/25 18:04
(Forestry Bureau photo)

(Forestry Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 86 route marks, with one every 100 meters, have been erected along the Mt. Baigu trail in central Taiwan to help prevent hikers from going missing after five such accidents happened on the route since 2019, two of which resulted in deaths.

Studies have found that going astray and falling off cliffs account for the most mountaineering accidents, the Tungshih Forest District Office said in a press release on Tuesday (Nov. 23).

Noting that the trail was built by entities other than itself, the forest office said it worked with a non-governmental organization, the Chinese Taipei Alpine Association, to complete the installation of the route marks from Nov. 19-22.

An introduction to the trail and guidance for how to safely climb the mountain is provided at the trailhead, the office said. It added that the route marks are made of retro-reflective materials to increase their visibility at night and in foggy conditions.

During emergencies, the route marks can help hikers locate where they are and report their locations to the authorities, the office said. For example, 45/86 means it is located 4.5 kilometers from the trailhead, it added.

Route marks erected along Taiwan's Mt. Baigu trail after series of disappearances and deaths
(Forstry Bureau image)
Mt. Baigu
Tungshih Forest District Office
Chinese Taipei Alpine Association
route marks

Updated : 2021-11-25 18:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden