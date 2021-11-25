Route marks erected along Taiwan's Mt. Baigu trail after series of disappearances and deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 86 route marks, with one every 100 meters, have been erected along the Mt. Baigu trail in central Taiwan to help prevent hikers from going missing after five such accidents happened on the route since 2019, two of which resulted in deaths.

Studies have found that going astray and falling off cliffs account for the most mountaineering accidents, the Tungshih Forest District Office said in a press release on Tuesday (Nov. 23).

Noting that the trail was built by entities other than itself, the forest office said it worked with a non-governmental organization, the Chinese Taipei Alpine Association, to complete the installation of the route marks from Nov. 19-22.

An introduction to the trail and guidance for how to safely climb the mountain is provided at the trailhead, the office said. It added that the route marks are made of retro-reflective materials to increase their visibility at night and in foggy conditions.

During emergencies, the route marks can help hikers locate where they are and report their locations to the authorities, the office said. For example, 45/86 means it is located 4.5 kilometers from the trailhead, it added.



(Forstry Bureau image)