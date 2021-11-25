Alexa
Taiwan to award scholarships to semiconductor students from Europe

NDC to select students from Lithuania, Czech Republic, Slovakia

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/25 17:00
NDC MInister Kung Ming-hsin. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government will award scholarships to students from Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia to study semiconductors in Taiwan, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said Thursday (Nov. 25).

The plan was the result of a recent trip by a delegation led by Kung to the three European Union members, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. As Europe was planning to establish its own supply chain for computer chips, Taiwan would determine within half a year which role the three countries could play, according to the minister.

Kung described his nine-day trip as a “historic turning point” for relations between Taiwan and the EU, with the three central and east European countries focusing on the development of a European semiconductor industry. The first requirement for such a plan was to train talent, the NDC minister said, so Taiwan was willing to offer scholarships to students from the three countries to follow courses or training programs related to semiconductors.
