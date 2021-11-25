Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan in for another cold spell early December: Meteorologist

Dry, cold air will permeate country from Wednesday, with lowest temperatures on Thursday morning

  112
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/25 16:08
Taiwan in for another cold spell early December: Meteorologist

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures across Taiwan in the coming few days will continue to rise before the country is due for another cold spell from Dec.1, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

The northeast monsoon will arrive from Friday (Nov. 26) through Saturday, bringing in weak, cold air and causing temperatures in northern Taiwan to dip slightly, CNA cited Wu as saying. During these two days, occasional rain is expected along the north coast, the eastern part of the Taipei metropolitan area, and the country's east coast.

Meanwhile, central and southern Taiwan will have mostly clear, comfortable, and warm weather, the meteorologist said.

The northeasterly winds will weaken on Sunday and Monday as temperatures gradually rise. Occasional showers are forecast for the north coast and the eastern side of the country during this period, while mostly clear and warm weather is expected for central and southern Taiwan, Wu said.

A cold front will quickly pass Taiwan on Tuesday before strong, dry cold air barrels down, briefly bringing cold, wet weather to northern Taiwan. Dry, cold air will permeate the country beginning Wednesday, with temperatures likely dropping to the lowest level on Thursday morning (Dec. 2) since the beginning of winter, CNA reported.
Daniel Wu
cold spell
cold front
occasional rain
dry
cold air

RELATED ARTICLES

Mercury could drop to 13 degrees in Taipei, snow possible in mountains by Monday
Mercury could drop to 13 degrees in Taipei, snow possible in mountains by Monday
2021/11/19 11:35
Taiwan in for strong cold front next week, snowfall on high mountains
Taiwan in for strong cold front next week, snowfall on high mountains
2021/11/16 15:49
Mercury to drop by 10 degrees in northern Taiwan today as cold front arrives
Mercury to drop by 10 degrees in northern Taiwan today as cold front arrives
2021/11/08 10:46
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
2021/11/04 11:50
Temperatures could drop to 14 degrees in Taiwan on Nov. 8
Temperatures could drop to 14 degrees in Taiwan on Nov. 8
2021/11/02 18:18

Updated : 2021-11-25 17:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden