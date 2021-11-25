Alexa
Sow leads UC Santa Barbara over UAPB 86-58

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 14:05
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had 20 points and UC Santa Barbara beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-58 on Wednesday night.

Sow missed just three of 12-shot attempts and grabbed nine rebounds.

Miles Norris and Robinson Idehen each scored 13 points for UC Santa Barbara (3-1). Ajare Sanni scored 12 and Ajay Mitchell distributed 10 assists.

Kylen Milton had 17 points for the Golden Lions (0-6). Shawn Williams, who entered averaging 18 points per game, scored eight on 3-for-13 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 15:46 GMT+08:00

