Taiwan’s Hualien shifts focus to accessible tourism

County rich in sightseeing spots keen to welcome tourists with special needs

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/25 15:21
Liyu Lake. (East Rift Valley National Scenic Area photo)

Liyu Lake. (East Rift Valley National Scenic Area photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first group of visitors with disabilities arrived in Hualien on Thursday (Nov. 25) as part of the eastern county’s effort to promote accessible travel.

The ten-member group, which includes both the physically challenged and their companions, boarded a train from Taipei to Hualien for a two-day tour arranged by the Duofu Travel Service Co. The company is the first of its kind in Taiwan to provide services for tourists who are seniors, wheelchair users, or people with special needs.

The itinerary of the tour includes the Mountain-Moon Bridge of the Taroko National Park, Chisingtan Scenic Area, and Liyu Lake. These are some of the attractions that boast facilities, restaurants, and accommodation with universal design, CNA quoted Hualien Tourism Department Director Chang Chih-hsiang (張志翔) as saying.

According to Chang, feedback will be collected from the visitors as a reference to plan itineraries for those with disabilities. This is part of Hualien’s initiative to ensure equal rights when traveling.

To foster an inclusive environment, the county government will invest resources in training “accessibility butlers” to facilitate traveling with disabilities. Work is also underway to examine the county’s accessibility resources, with relevant information expected in March next year.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Railways Administration has promised to improve its rail systems, for example reducing the gap of platforms and increasing wheelchair seats, to optimize transportation services that cater to all.

(CNA photo)

Accessibility facilities on Taiwan Railways systems. (Taiwan Railways Administration photos)
