Taiwan actors, films receive high praise ahead of 2021 Golden Horse Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards 2021, which takes place on Saturday (Nov. 27), will announce the winners online and at the in-person ceremony at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall.

The Golden Horse Film Festival executive committee said there are 573 submitted films and noted that there had not been a decrease in movie submissions despite the pandemic.

The most nominated film is a Hong Kong drama titled “Drifting,” while Taiwanese movies "The Soul” and “Till We Meet Again" have received the second and third most nominations, respectively.

The film “Drifting” has made it into 12 categories, including Best Director, Best Leading Actor, and Best Cinematography. Written and directed by Jun Li (李駿碩), it is an adaption of a real-life court case in the Kowloon area starring Francis Ng (吳鎮宇) who plays a homeless man.

The two Taiwanese films “The Soul” and “Till We Meet Again” are nominated for 11 categories.

The nominees for Best Director, are Cheng Wei-hao (程偉豪), Clara Law (羅卓瑤), Chung Mong-hong (鍾孟宏), Jun Li, Ho Wi-ding (何蔚庭), and Hu Chih-hsin (胡至欣).

Meanwhile, Taiwanese actors Cheng Jen-shuo (鄭人碩), Cgang Chen(張震), Roy Chiu (邱澤), Kai Ko (柯震東), and Francis Ng are nominated for Best Leading Actor.

One of the best supporting actor nominees, Lung Shao-hua (龍劭華), has been nominated after 22 years with the feature “Gatao: The Last Stray.” The actor passed away on Sep. 14, 2021, at the age of 68.

Taiwanese actress Alyssa Chia (賈靜雯) and Gingle Wang (王淨) are nominated for Best Leading Actress with the roles of mother and daughter in “The Falls,” while Karena Lam (林嘉欣) and Caitlin Fang (方郁婷) are also nominated in the same genre as the mother and daughter in “American Girl.”

Renowned Taiwanese musicians Stella Chang (張清芳), Eve Ai (艾怡良), Waa Wei (魏如萱) and rock band EggPlantEgg will perform at the award ceremony. This is Chang’s come-back gig after her last concert six years ago.

Singaporean actor Mark Lee (李國煌), Bai Ling, and Sinje Lee (李心潔), will participate in the ceremony as awards presenters. Lee participated in the event last year as a nominee for role in the comedy movie "Number 1" which supports the LGBTQ+ community.

Bai Ling made headlines with her outstandingly sexy handmade red carpet look called “love and peace” last year. Recently, the celebrity finished her two-week quarantine in Taiwan and her fans left messages on social media saying that they are looking forward to seeing her ceremony outfit.

For the full list of nominations, please visit the official Golden Horse Awards website.