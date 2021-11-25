Taiwan Cabinet approves additional defense budget for more weapons systems

The Wan Chien cruise missile forms part of the new extra defense budget approved by the Cabinet Thursday. The Wan Chien cruise missile forms part of the new extra defense budget approved by the Cabinet Thursday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet on Thursday (Nov. 25) approved an additional defense budget of NT$237.3 billion (US$8.53 billion) to buy missiles and ships in an effort to counter China’s military modernization and increasing aggressiveness.

Following the Cabinet's approval, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics (DGBAS) published a more detailed list of how much the military may spend on a variety of items to strengthen air and sea defenses, CNA reported.

Under anti-ship defense, the military could buy shore-based anti-ship missiles for NT$79.7 billion, spend NT$69.2 billion on a high-performance ship project, and allot NT$3.2 billion for wartime weapons equipment for Coast Guard vessels.

The list of anti-air defense measures includes buying a field-based air defense system for NT$8.9 billion and a land-based anti-air system for NT$34.7 billion. The third element of the package devotes NT$12 billion to an attack drone project, NT$12.6 billion to Wan Chien air-to-ground cruise missiles, and NT$17 billion to the Hsiung Sheng surface-to-surface missile project, the DGBAS said.

The government emphasized that procurements will focus on Taiwan-made weapons systems allowing for a short production time. The budget is valid for five years but must still be debated at the Legislative Yuan, which passed the required legal changes Tuesday (Nov. 23) to make way for the special package.