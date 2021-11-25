Alexa
Willis, Battle lead Minnesota past Jacksonville 55-44

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 12:51
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Payton Willis scored 17 points and Jamison Battle 14 as Minnesota strung together a 12-2 run over six minutes late in the game to defeat Jacksonville 55-44 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota (5-0) led by 17 early in the second half before Jacksonville (2-2) cut that to 43-35 with just under eight minutes to play. E.J. Stephens drained a 3-pointer and Willis followed from beyond the arc as the Golden Gophers put up nine unanswered points over the next five minutes, building an 18-point lead with 1:34 remaining.

Sean Sutherlin added 10 points for Minnesota on 5-for-6 shooting. Stephens finished with seven points

Tommy Bruner led the Dolphins with 11 points and hit their lone 3-pointer with 42 seconds left to keep alive Jacksonville's streak of 204 games with at least one 3-pointer. Jacksonville had been 0-for-14 from deep to that point.

Rod Brown added eight points and nine rebounds as the Dolphins won the boards, 46-28.

The outcome breaks Minnesota's string of scoring at least 70 points in its first four games.

Two first-year head coaches squared off with Minnesota’s Ben Johnson and Jacksonville’s Jordan Mincy.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

