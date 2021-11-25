Alexa
Blacksher Jr. leads Grand Canyon over Life Pacific 82-47

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 12:24
PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. registered 16 points, eight assists and five steals as Grand Canyon routed Life Pacific 82-47 on Wednesday night.

Chance McMillian had 11 points for Grand Canyon (4-1). Jalen Blackmon added 11 points. Dima Zdor had 11 rebounds.

Austin Cook had 12 points for the Warriors.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 14:15 GMT+08:00

