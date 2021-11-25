Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Thursday (Nov. 25).

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$359,000) Special Prize for the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 14872301. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 37250799.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 71086085, 53645821, and 46626911. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there is one this time around: 916. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner a NT$200 prize.