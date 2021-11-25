Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed

Taiwan's winning uniform invoice numbers for September, October announced

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/25 13:51
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Thursday (Nov. 25).

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$359,000) Special Prize for the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 14872301. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 37250799.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 71086085, 53645821, and 46626911. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there is one this time around: 916. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner a NT$200 prize.
receipt lottery
uniform invoice lottery
Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwan lottery
Taiwan lottery jackpot
lottery
jackpot
receipt lottery winning numbers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan police track down man who threw away winning lottery ticket
Taiwan police track down man who threw away winning lottery ticket
2021/09/28 18:09
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
2021/09/27 18:39
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
Taiwan cracks down on tricks to win receipt lottery
2021/09/10 14:09
Taiwan’s BOCA holds monthly lottery to encourage travel-abroad registration
Taiwan’s BOCA holds monthly lottery to encourage travel-abroad registration
2021/08/26 19:27
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
2021/08/24 10:21