UNC Greensboro defeats North Carolina Wesleyan 80-61

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 11:58
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bas Leyte had 18 points off the bench to carry UNC Greensboro to an 80-61 win over Division III-level North Carolina Wesleyan on Wednesday night.

Jalen White had 16 points and nine rebounds for UNC Greensboro (5-2). J.C. Tharrington added 12 points. Miles Jones had eight rebounds.

De'Monte Buckingham, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Spartans, scored five points. He was 1-for-6 shooting behind the 3-point line.

Isaiah Lewis had 12 points and three blocks for the Battling Bishops.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 13:39 GMT+08:00

