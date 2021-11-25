Garcia scores 18 to lift UMass over UMass Lowell 92-81

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Javohn Garcia came off the bench to score 18 points to carry UMass to a 92-81 win over UMass Lowell on Wednesday night.

Garcia made 9 of 11 free throws.

T.J. Weeks Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds for UMass (4-3). C.J. Kelly added 12 points. Trent Buttrick and Rich Kelly each had 11 points.

Allin Blunt had 18 points for the River Hawks (4-2). Kalil Thomas added 14 points. Gregory Hammond had 11 points and Everette Hammond 10.

