Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Garcia scores 18 to lift UMass over UMass Lowell 92-81

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 12:09
Garcia scores 18 to lift UMass over UMass Lowell 92-81

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Javohn Garcia came off the bench to score 18 points to carry UMass to a 92-81 win over UMass Lowell on Wednesday night.

Garcia made 9 of 11 free throws.

T.J. Weeks Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds for UMass (4-3). C.J. Kelly added 12 points. Trent Buttrick and Rich Kelly each had 11 points.

Allin Blunt had 18 points for the River Hawks (4-2). Kalil Thomas added 14 points. Gregory Hammond had 11 points and Everette Hammond 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 13:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden