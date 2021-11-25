Alexa
Allen carries New Mexico St. past New Mexico Highlands 94-67

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 11:53
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen had 21 points as New Mexico State easily beat Division II-level New Mexico Highlands 94-67 on Wednesday night.

Johnny McCants had 18 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State (5-1). Jabari Rice added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mario McKinney Jr. had six assists.

Marcus Brown had 14 points for the Cowboys. Ja'Vary Christmas added 13 points. Andre Adams had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 13:39 GMT+08:00

