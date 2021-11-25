Erne snaps tie, Red Wings beat Blues 4-2 to stop 4-game skid

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) protects the puck from Detroit Red Wings right wing Givani Smith (48) in the second period of an NHL ho... St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) protects the puck from Detroit Red Wings right wing Givani Smith (48) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey ga... Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, No... Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) stops a Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game We... St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) stops a Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey ga... Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov... St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne, left, celebrates his goal with Vladislav Namestnikov in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. ... Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne, left, celebrates his goal with Vladislav Namestnikov in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) shot in the third period of an NHL hockey game We... Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) shot in the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, center, celebrates his goal with Filip Zadina, left, and Filip Hronek in the second period of an NHL hockey gam... Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, center, celebrates his goal with Filip Zadina, left, and Filip Hronek in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, streaking rookie Lucas Raymond got his eighth of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 35 saves as Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 5-2-2 at home.

Making his second straight start, Nedeljkovic turned in several highlight-reel stops — including a sprawling glove save with 13:05 left to preserve a one-goal lead.

Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored for the Blues, who were playing with a full and healthy roster for the first time this season. Perron’s goal snapped a 13-game scoreless drought.

It was the sixth loss in eight games for the Blues, who fell to 10-7-2 and sit in a second-place tie in the Central Division.

Fabbri had two points against his former team, including an empty-net goal to seal the win. It was the first time the Red Wings center faced the Blues since being traded to Detroit on Nov. 6, 2019.

The Blues opened the scoring with a power-play goal from Buchnevich, who sent a one-timer from Jordan Kyrou past Nedeljkovic midway through the first period.

Raymond, who leads NHL rookies in scoring, tied it a few minutes later with a breakaway goal for his team-leading 20th point and 11th in the past 11 games.

The 19-year-old forward, drafted fourth overall in 2020, joined Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman as the second Red Wings teenager — and 11th in NHL history — to reach 20 career points in 21 games or fewer.

Larkin got his team-leading 10th goal on Detroit’s first shot of the second period to break a 1-all tie at 7:45. It was his sixth goal in his last six games.

ICE CHIPS

Detroit placed defenseman Troy Stecher on injured reserve and Danny DeKeyser on the COVID-19 protocol list. ... Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal (non-COVID-19 illness) is day-to-day and defenseman Dan Renouf was recalled from Grand Rapids. … Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said defenseman Troy Stecher (wrist surgery) and center Mitchell Stephens (lower body) will both be out through the Olympic break. … Blues forward James Neal was held out with an undisclosed injury and Detroit’s Joe Veleno exited in the third period with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Blues: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks in the first of a back-to-back Saturday.

Red Wings: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports