Maddox Jr. leads Cal State Fullerton past N. Arizona 73-56

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 11:48
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tray Maddox Jr. registered 14 points as Cal State Fullerton got past Northern Arizona 73-56 on Wednesday night.

E.J. Anosike had 13 points for Cal State Fullerton (3-3). Dante Maddox Jr. added 12 points. Vincent Lee had 11 points.

Jalen Cone had 11 points for the Lumberjacks (3-4). Spencer Roberts added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 13:38 GMT+08:00

