Wild arrive late due to traffic, beat Devils 3-2 in shootout

New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) takes a shot as Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) defends during the first period of an N... New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) takes a shot as Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Minnesota Wild center Nick Bjugstad (27) skates with the puck as he is pursued by New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves (33) during the second peri... Minnesota Wild center Nick Bjugstad (27) skates with the puck as he is pursued by New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) beats New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) to the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey ga... Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) beats New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) to the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) looks to pass the puck as he is checked by New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) during the second... Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) looks to pass the puck as he is checked by New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Minnesota Wild center Nick Bjugstad (27) gathers thg puck as holds off New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves (33) during the second period of an NH... Minnesota Wild center Nick Bjugstad (27) gathers thg puck as holds off New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck as he is pursued by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first ... Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck as he is pursued by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) is surrounded by teammates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, ... Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) is surrounded by teammates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night after arriving late to the arena because of traffic.

The game was delayed 24 minutes after the Wild got stuck in a Manhattan traffic jam with the Holland Tunnel closed. The team bus did not arrive until 6:26 p.m. and the start was pushed back to 7:33 p.m.

Minnesota scored two first-period goals before the Devils overcame the 2-0 deficit in the third to send the game to overtime.

Dmitry Kulikov assisted on Ryan Hartman's goal to open the scoring 12:10 into the first period and give the Wild a 1-0 lead. Nico Strum scored at 19:06, making it 2-0 at the first intermission.

The Devils cut the lead in half early in the third when Pavel Zacha scored to make it 2-1 at 3:08.

New Jersey tied it with six skaters on the ice when Yegor Sharangovich scored at 18:53 to make it 2-all.

The Wild ended a two-game skid and remained atop the Central Division.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves in the loss. The Devils were 0 for 4 on the power play, including a two-man advantage in the third period, when Talbot had three saves.

The Devils fell to 1-3 in shootouts this season, while the Wild improved to 2-1.

NOTES: New Jersey center Chase De Leo made his debut for the Devils. He played nine shifts and 5:30.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday afternoon.

Devils: At the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports