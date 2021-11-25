Suns hold off Cavaliers 120-115 for 14th straight victory

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, left, talks with Chris Paul during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavalier... Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, left, talks with Chris Paul during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Cleveland. The Suns won 120-115. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, left, and Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder battle for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, N... Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, left, and Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder battle for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Phoenix Suns' JaVale McGee dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Clevela... Phoenix Suns' JaVale McGee dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul (3) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. ... Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul (3) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2... Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 12 assists and made four free throws in the final 8.8 seconds and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 14 games, holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 on Wednesday night.

Phoenix’s run started with a victory over Cleveland on Oct. 30, coming after a 1-3 opening for the defending Western Conference champions. The Suns have been perfect since and improved the NBA’s best road record to 7-1.

Paul finished with 17 points, and JaVale McGee added 13 points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.

Phoenix’s winning streak is the third-longest in club history, matching a 14-gamer by the club in 1992. The Suns won 17 straight during the 2006-07 season.

The young Cavs gave the Suns everything they could handle, and if not for Paul, a couple calls that could have gone either way and Cleveland’s Ricky Rubio missing three free throws in the final seconds, the streak might have ended.

Jarrett Allen had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Cedi Osman added 23 points for Cleveland. The Cavs have lost five in a row.

HORNETS 106, MAGIC 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and LaMelo Ball added 22 to help Charlotte beat Orlando.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 points and six rebounds of the bench. The Hornets won for the seventh time in eight games.

Mo Bamba had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando.