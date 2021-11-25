Alexa
Oklahoma finds the range in 2nd half, downs Houston Baptist

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 11:06
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tanner Groves buried a 3-pointer for the lead early in the second half and Oklahoma found the range and roared past Houston Baptist 57-40 on Wednesday night.

Elijah Harkless scored 13 points with nine rebounds and Jordan Goldwire scored 11 for Oklahoma.

The Sooners (5-1) trailed 27-22 at halftime after shooting 31% in the first 20 minutes, making just 9 of 29 shots, including 1-for-12 from 3-point distance. They shot 44% after halftime.

Houston Baptist (1-4), meanwhile, ended the first half shooting nearly 60%, sinking 11 of 19 shots but was held to just three field goals in 23 tries through the first 17 minutes of the second half.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Gibson and Tanner Groves ignited an 18-0 run that had the Sooners going from five points down to leading by 13 in just under seven minutes.

Zion Tordoff led Houston Baptist scoring nine of his 11 points in the first half.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

