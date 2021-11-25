Alexa
Kirkwood, Sakota carry Harvard over Colgate 89-84 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 11:15
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Noah Kirkwood and Luka Sakota scored 17 points apiece and Harvard beat Colgate 89-84 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Chris Ledlum added 16 points with 12 rebounds for the Crimson (4-2) and Louis Lesmond scored 15. Sakota also had seven rebounds.

Nelly Cummings tied a career high with 25 points for the Raiders (3-3). Ryan Moffatt scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Keegan Records 15 points with seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 12:44 GMT+08:00

