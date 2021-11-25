Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ceaser scores 12 to carry Texas St. past LeTourneau 92-47

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 10:32
Ceaser scores 12 to carry Texas St. past LeTourneau 92-47

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Nighael Ceaser had 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to carry Texas State to a 92-47 win over LeTourneau on Wednesday night.

Isiah Small had 11 points for Texas State (4-2). Mason Harrell added 11 points. Nate Martin had 10 points.

Caleb Asberry, who led the Bobcats in scoring heading into the matchup with 17.0 points per game, scored 8 points. He shot 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

Deonte Jackson had 17 points for the YellowJackets of Division III.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 12:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden