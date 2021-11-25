Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Willis scores 22 to lead Louisiana Tech past ULM 96-74

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 10:37
Willis scores 22 to lead Louisiana Tech past ULM 96-74

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 22 points as Louisiana Tech romped past ULM 96-74 on Wednesday night.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 19 points for Louisiana Tech (4-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Amorie Archibald added 17 points. Cobe Williams had 14 points.

Koreem Ozier had 18 points for the Warhawks (2-3). Langston Powell added 13 points. Andre Jones and Thomas Howell had 12 points each.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 12:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden