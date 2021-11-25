Alexa
Greene scores 10 to lead South Florida over Hampton 58-52

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 10:26
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Javon Greene had 10 points and six steals as South Florida got past Hampton 58-52 on Wednesday night.

Caleb Murphy had 12 points for South Florida (3-2). Jamir Chaplin added seven rebounds. Jake Boggs had eight rebounds.

Najee Garvin had 14 points for the Pirates (2-4), who have now lost four consecutive games. Marquis Godwin added 12 points. Russell Dean had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 12:07 GMT+08:00

