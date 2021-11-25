Alexa
Papas scores 20 to lead Monmouth past Princeton 76-64

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 10:22
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — George Papas had 20 points as Monmouth defeated Princeton 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Shavar Reynolds had 16 points for Monmouth (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Samuel Chaput added 10 points. Marcus McClary and Miles Foster scored nine each.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Reynolds gave Monmouth a 63-57 lead with 11:39 to play and the Hawks held Princeton scoreless for much of the final 8:39 to win going away.

Jaelin Llewellyn had 17 points for the Tigers (4-2). Ethan Wright added 13 points on four of 12 shooting. Ryan Langborg had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 12:07 GMT+08:00

