Nevada beats Washington with 4 in double figures, 81-62

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 10:25
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 23 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 21 to lead Nevada to an 81-62 victory over Washington on Wednesday night in the Crossover Classic.

Nevada (3-4) and Washington (4-3) each finished 2-1 in the round-robin tournament.

Sherfield was 8 of 16 from the floor and Cambridge 7 of 12, and they combined for five of the Wolf Pack's eight 3-pointers. Warren Washington added 15 points and Will Baker had 10.

The Wolf Pack used a 19-4 run that included a pair of 3's from Sherfield and one from Daniel Foster to take a 61-49 lead with 8:21 remaining. PJ Fuller answered with a 3-pointer and Terrell Brown Jr. a layup to pull the Huskies to 61-54, but they didn't get closer.

Brown, who scored a career-high 32 points against South Dakota State on Tuesday, had 19 points to lead Washington.

Nevada outrebounded the Huskies 44-25 with Baker and Washington grabbing nine boards apiece.

The Wolf Pack lost to South Dakota State but beat George Mason to win their final two games of the tournament. The Huskies won their first two.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

