Bolden carries Southern Miss over UNC-Wilmington 80-66

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 10:34
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Rashad Bolden had 29 points as Southern Miss beat UNC-Wilmington 80-66 on Wednesday in the Zootown Classic.

Bolden shot 11 for 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 from behind the arc.

Tyler Stevenson had 15 points for Southern Miss (3-2). Isaih Moore added 15 points.

Jaylen Sims had 16 points for the Seahawks (3-3). Jamahri Harvey added 14 points. Trazarien White had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 12:06 GMT+08:00

