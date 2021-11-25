Alexa
Hornets beat Magic 106-99 for seventh win in eight games

By DICK SCANLON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/25 10:31
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) goes up for a shot between Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5), center Wendell Carter Jr. (34), forward Fran...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) misses a dunk attempt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, No...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) goes up for a dunk in front of Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half of an NB...
Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) dunks the ball between Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee, left, and forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first ...
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, left, drives the lane in front Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA bask...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. came off the bench with 21 points and six rebounds Wednesday night to help the Charlotte Hornets overcome poor shooting in a 106-99 victory over the Orlando Magic.

LaMelo Ball had 22 points for the Hornets, who won for the seventh time in eight games.

Mo Bamba had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando. Rookie Jalen Suggs had 17 points and six assists in the Magic's fourth straight loss.

Rozier, coming of a 32-point game at Washington on Monday night in which he shot 8 of 11 from 3-point range, hit only 3 of 11 from behind the arc in this one. The Hornets, who came into the game as the No. 2 3-point shooting team in the NBA, made only 12 of 41 (29%).

The Hornets fell behind while missing 12 of their first 13 shots, but rallied behind Ball, Rozier and Oubre to lead 52-49 at halftime.

Orlando had regained a seven-point lead before Oubre and Cody Martin sparked a 15-0 run to put the Hornets back in charge. Martin blocked Bamba's 3-point attempt and set up Oubre for a dunk, then completed Charlotte's spurt with a driving dunk for an 82-74 lead.

The Magic went scoreless for more than four minutes before Franz Wagner beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Hornets: F P.J. Washington played six scoreless minutes after missing 10 games with a hyperextended left elbow. .

Magic: G Cole Anthony, Orlando's leading scorer, missed his third game with an ankle injury and is not likely to play Friday night. ... G Gary Harris got his third start after missing a game with a sprained right hand . ... F Terrence Ross was a late scratch with back spasms.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Play at home against Minnesota on Friday night.

Magic: Play at home against Chicago on Friday night.

Updated : 2021-11-25 12:06 GMT+08:00

