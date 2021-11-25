Alexa
Gardner-Webb beats Columbia International 90-78

By Associated Press
2021/11/25 10:28
Gardner-Webb beats Columbia International 90-78

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — D'Maurian Williams had a career-high 27 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Columbia International 90-78 on Wednesday night.

Kareem Reid had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Gardner-Webb (2-3). Lance Terry added 15 points. Zion Williams had eight rebounds.

Bryce Causey had 18 points for the Rams. Dianthony Heathcock added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Brinson had 12 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-25 12:06 GMT+08:00

