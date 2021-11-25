Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's presence at Democracy Summit will test US-China ties: Wall Street Journal

Invitation could spoil cooperative mood achieved at Biden-Xi virtual summit

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/25 12:07
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. 

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Inviting Taiwan to participate in the Summit for Democracy will test U.S.-China relations in the wake of the recent Biden-Xi virtual summit, according to a Wall Street Journal article released on Wednesday (Nov. 24).

The U.S. and China managed to lower tensions at the meeting between their leaders by being cordial in areas of disagreement and instead focusing on shared interests, such as climate action. Yet Biden's move to invite Taiwan to the international gathering in December, combined with the possibility he will push for a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, may spoil the cooperative mood.

The director of the German Marshall Fund's Asia Program, Bonnie Glaser, told the WSJ inviting Taiwan will not cross any red lines since the country’s participation will be low-key and not involve its executive leadership.

“China will likely respond in some way, but it will not lead to a major setback in the relationship,” Glaser said. “Taiwan will not be referred to as a country; its president will not participate.”

The invitation is just the latest in a series of recent U.S. initiatives designed to bolster ties with Taiwan and give it space to participate in the international community. In joining the summit, Taiwan will be able to showcase its vibrant democracy and respect for human rights, Taiwanese and U.S. officials said.
US-China relations
Summit for Democracy
Taiwan participation
US-Taiwan
human rights

RELATED ARTICLES

Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
2021/11/24 17:18
Envoy to US, digital minister to represent Taiwan at Biden's Summit for Democracy
Envoy to US, digital minister to represent Taiwan at Biden's Summit for Democracy
2021/11/24 16:44
US invites Taiwan to democracy summit
US invites Taiwan to democracy summit
2021/11/24 10:55
Former Taiwan VP returns from Europe trip
Former Taiwan VP returns from Europe trip
2021/11/23 09:49
Supply chains to feature in US-Taiwan trade talks: Economics minister
Supply chains to feature in US-Taiwan trade talks: Economics minister
2021/11/22 12:33

Updated : 2021-11-25 12:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden