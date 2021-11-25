Taiwan's presence at Democracy Summit will test US-China ties: Wall Street Journal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Inviting Taiwan to participate in the Summit for Democracy will test U.S.-China relations in the wake of the recent Biden-Xi virtual summit, according to a Wall Street Journal article released on Wednesday (Nov. 24).

The U.S. and China managed to lower tensions at the meeting between their leaders by being cordial in areas of disagreement and instead focusing on shared interests, such as climate action. Yet Biden's move to invite Taiwan to the international gathering in December, combined with the possibility he will push for a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, may spoil the cooperative mood.

The director of the German Marshall Fund's Asia Program, Bonnie Glaser, told the WSJ inviting Taiwan will not cross any red lines since the country’s participation will be low-key and not involve its executive leadership.

“China will likely respond in some way, but it will not lead to a major setback in the relationship,” Glaser said. “Taiwan will not be referred to as a country; its president will not participate.”

The invitation is just the latest in a series of recent U.S. initiatives designed to bolster ties with Taiwan and give it space to participate in the international community. In joining the summit, Taiwan will be able to showcase its vibrant democracy and respect for human rights, Taiwanese and U.S. officials said.