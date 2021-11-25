Stephen Larkham returns home to coach Super Rugby's Brumbies

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — World Cup-winning Wallaby Stephen Larkham will return from Europe to coach his old club in the expanded Super Rugby Pacific competition on a two-year contract from 2023.

Larkham played for the Canberra-based Brumbies for a decade, winning two Super Rugby titles. He also earned 102 test caps as a flyhalf or fullback for Australia, playing a pivotal role in the Rugby World Cup victory in 1999 and run to the final in 2003.

Larkham has been coaching Irish club Munster since 2019 but his contract expires in July 2022.

It will be Larkham’s second stint with the Brumbies after coaching them from 2014-2017.

He will succeed Dan McKellar, who will join the Wallabies full-time at the end of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

“It’s exciting to know I’ll be returning home to the Brumbies and to Canberra with my family after finishing up my time in Ireland,” the 47-year-old Larkham said in a statement Thursday.

Larkham’s coaching career began in Canberra in 2011 as an assistant before he was elevated to the head coach role. He joined then Wallabies’ coach Michael Cheika’s 2015 World Cup campaign as attack coach, splitting his time between the test and Super Rugby sides.

Larkham then joined the Wallabies coaching staff but was fired in 2019 by Cheika, who later quit in the wake of a quarterfinal exit at the Rugby World Cup.

