China opposes Taiwan's invitation to US democracy summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has protested the U.S.’ invitation of Taiwan to the upcoming Summit for Democracy, which will last from Dec. 9-10.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) opposed the move during a regular press conference on Wednesday (Nov. 24), saying, "There is only one China in the world. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory," the Liberty Times reported.

"The 'one-China principle' is a universally accepted international relations norm,” he continued, adding that Taiwan has no other political status aside from being a part of China.

Zhao demanded that the U.S. stop encouraging and supporting "Taiwan independence forces.” Doing so will only put Washington in an embarrassing situation, he said.

He warned that nothing good will come from “dabbling in "Taiwan independence." He accused the U.S. of using democracy as a facade “to advance its geostrategic goals, suppress other countries, divide the world, and serve its own interests, and maintain its hegemony in the world."

Taiwan is one of 110 countries invited to participate in the event, which will be held virtually. Taiwan envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) have been selected to represent the nation.