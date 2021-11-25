Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China opposes Taiwan's invitation to US democracy summit

Chinese foreign ministry insists Taiwan an 'inalienable part of China'

  218
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/25 11:13
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has protested the U.S.’ invitation of Taiwan to the upcoming Summit for Democracy, which will last from Dec. 9-10.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) opposed the move during a regular press conference on Wednesday (Nov. 24), saying, "There is only one China in the world. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory," the Liberty Times reported.

"The 'one-China principle' is a universally accepted international relations norm,” he continued, adding that Taiwan has no other political status aside from being a part of China.

Zhao demanded that the U.S. stop encouraging and supporting "Taiwan independence forces.” Doing so will only put Washington in an embarrassing situation, he said.

He warned that nothing good will come from “dabbling in "Taiwan independence." He accused the U.S. of using democracy as a facade “to advance its geostrategic goals, suppress other countries, divide the world, and serve its own interests, and maintain its hegemony in the world."

Taiwan is one of 110 countries invited to participate in the event, which will be held virtually. Taiwan envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) have been selected to represent the nation.
Taiwan
Summit for Democracy
Zhao Lijiang
Chinese foreign ministry
U.S.

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president condemns Chinese sanctions against Far Eastern Group
Taiwan president condemns Chinese sanctions against Far Eastern Group
2021/11/24 19:29
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
2021/11/24 17:18
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
Chinese punishment set to drive Taiwanese businesses home
2021/11/24 17:02
Envoy to US, digital minister to represent Taiwan at Biden's Summit for Democracy
Envoy to US, digital minister to represent Taiwan at Biden's Summit for Democracy
2021/11/24 16:44
Lawmakers from Baltic nations to attend parliament forum in Taiwan
Lawmakers from Baltic nations to attend parliament forum in Taiwan
2021/11/24 14:50

Updated : 2021-11-25 12:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Visitors blasted for climbing 'Stairway to Heaven' in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Taiwan should stop groveling
Taiwan should stop groveling
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Health product distributor iHerb suspends shipping to Taiwan
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Drunk man belly bumps Taipei 7-11 clerk over real-name registration
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Gunman flees to China after New Taipei City murder
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden