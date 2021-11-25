Alexa
New German government voices support for Taiwan’s participation in global bodies

Mention of Taiwan in governing coalition deal a first for Germany

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/25 10:53
Social Democratic Party chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz (second right). (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Germany's new coalition government struck a deal on Wednesday (Nov. 24) in which it expressed support for Taiwan’s bid to participate in international organizations, a first for the European country.

The alliance of the environmentalist Greens, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) stressed in the agreement that the status quo of the Taiwan Strait can only be changed peacefully and with a consensus from both sides, according to CNA.

While adhering to its "one-China policy," the coalition said it will back democratic Taiwan’s efforts to join global organizations. It also emphasized the need for a coordinated effort with the U.S. and like-minded countries to reduce “strategic reliance on China.”

This is the first time for a new German government to include references to Taiwan in its blueprint to define the country’s policies for the next four years. Taiwan's representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉) lauded the move as a “major breakthrough.”

The Social Democrat Olaf Scholz is expected to be elected as chancellor next month, ushering in a new era to follow the 16-year tenure of Angela Merkel.
